J&K bans 25 books for promoting “false narratives, secession”

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared 25 books, their copies, and other documents as forfeited in the state, claiming that such material promotes false narratives and secessionism.

As per a public notification issued by the Principal Secretary, J&K Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, the decision was made under the orders of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Greater Kashmir reports.

According to the J&K government, the available evidence — based on investigations and credible intelligence — clearly indicates that the systematic dissemination of "false narratives and secessionist" literature through its persistent internal circulation has been a significant driver of youth participation in "violence and terrorism."

“This literature is often disguised as historical or political commentary, while playing a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against the Indian State,” the notification reads.

It adds that these books and documents have a profound influence on the psychology of young people by encouraging a culture of grievance, victimhood, and terrorist heroism.

“Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalization of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalization, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism,” the notification reads.

These books include:

The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012 by AG Noorani

Kashmir in Conflict - India, Pakistan and the Unending War by Victoria Schofield

Contested Lands and Kashmir At The Crossroads by Sumantra Bose

Azadi by Arundhati Roy

The Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir After 370 by Anuradha Bhasin

Law & Conflict Resolution by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska

According to the government order, all 25 books spread false narratives and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and must be deemed 'forfeited' under Section 98 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita 2023.

"Whereas, the identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India, thereby, attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 & 197 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023," the government order reads.