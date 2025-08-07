Income Tax 2025: How to e-verify IT returns, explained here

The Income Tax Department has stated that when filing IT returns (ITR), all applicants must finish the process by e-verifying their ITR filing.

Failure to do so within 30 days of submitting your IT returns may result in ITR refund being delayed owing to an "invalid" or "incomplete" procedure.

To guarantee a safe and hassle-free procedure, the tax department has emphasised that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing site using Aadhaar OTP (one-time password), net banking, or an electronic verification code (EVC) obtained from a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated Demat account.

How to e-verify ITR filing

Applicants must visit the income tax department's e-filing site ( incometax.gov.in ) and click 'e-Verify Return'. Then, they must input their PAN, assessment year for which the verification is being conducted (2025-26), and acknowledgement number.

Alternatively, they can log in using their PAN and password, then navigate to "My Account" and choose "e-Verify Return".

The new page will then display the file for which verification is pending. They must then click on "e-verify", and will be presented three options:

I've already received an EVC to e-verify my return.

I don't have an EVC and would like to generate one to e-verify my return.

I'd want to use the Aadhaar OTP to e-verify my return.

If your e-verification is successful, you will receive an acknowledgement.

Another simple option to e-verify is to enter into your net banking site and navigate to the e-verify ITR section. Applicants can also check and e-verify their returns by sending an Aadhaar OTP to the cellphone number registered with Aadhaar.

All salaried persons and taxpayers are required to file their IT Returns by September 15, 2025.

Where an income return is uploaded by the due date but e-verified or ITR Verification (ITR-V) is submitted after 30 days, the date of e-verification / ITR-V submission is treated as the date of furnishing the income return, and all consequences of late filing of a return under the act apply, as applicable.

The date on which the correctly validated ITR-V is received at CPC must be considered for determining the 30-day timeframe. It is also underlined that if an income return is not checked after uploading, it would be considered void.