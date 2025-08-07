GATE 2026 website opened by IIT Guwahati: Here are the details

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) is preparing to administer the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

IIT Guwahati has also opened the official GATE 2026 website (gate2026.iitg.ac.in).

The application process for the GATE 2026 test will start on August 25. The deadlines to apply for the exam are September 25 (without late costs) and October 6 (with late fees), The Indian Express reports.

GATE 2026 will have a total of thirty exam papers. Candidates can only take one or up to two tests. The two test paper combinations will be picked from a list of options.

Even if candidates take two tests, they will only need to fill out one application form. The GATE 2026 test papers will be in English and comprise objective-type questions.

Questions in the GATE 2026 paper will be of three types: multiple choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT). In multiple-choice questions, only one of the four alternatives is right. In MSQs, one or more of the four possibilities are valid; for NAT questions, the answer must be entered via a virtual keypad.

GATE 2026 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

A valid GATE score can be used for admission to master's and doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities, at institutions supported by the Ministry of Education or other government agencies.