Apply now: Patliputra University opens BA-LLB & LLB admissions for 2025–26

The admissions procedure for Patliputra University's (PPU) three-year LLB program, and five-year BA-LLB program has begun. Students who wish to apply online for the BA-LLB, and LLB programs can do so by visiting the university's official website at ppup.ac.in, reported Jagran Josh.

According to the admissions announcement, candidates have until August 18, 2025, to submit their applications. Students must properly fill out the online application form with all necessary details.

The official website, ppup.ac.in, offers an application link for PPU's 3-Year LLB, and 5-Year BA-LLB programs. To submit their applications, candidates can also use the direct URL provided below.

PPU 3-year LLB - Click Here

PPU 5-year BA-LLB - Click Here

PPU LLB admission 2025: Important dates

Here is the complete schedule for admissions to the 3-year and 5-year LLB programme.

As per the schedule, applications commenced on August 7, 2025, and the last date to apply is August 18, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms on August 19, 2025.

The merit list will be released on August 21, 2025, and the last date for admission based on the merit list is August 25, 2025.

Here’s how to apply for PPU LLB admission 2025

The BA-LLB and LLB application forms are available on the official website of Patliputra University.

To complete the application process, follow the steps outlined below: