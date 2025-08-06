Thanks to Rishabh Pant, Karnataka student overcomes financial hurdles to join college

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has won over many hearts by providing financial support to a talented Karnataka girl so she can enrol in college. Across the country, people have applauded Pant for his thoughtful act of helping a deserving student pursue her education.

Jyoti Kanaboor Math, who secured 83 per cent in her II PUC (Class 12) board exams, had been struggling to pay her college fees. Living in Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk, Jyoti faced significant financial hardships that threatened her dream of higher education. Her father Teerthayya, who runs a small tea shop in the village, was unable to cover the costs of her studies.

At this point, local contractor Anil Hunashikatti stepped in to help Jyoti secure a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) seat at BLDE College in Jamkhandi. Along with assisting in her admission, Anil promised to arrange financial support.

Through his Bengaluru friends, who were close to Rishabh Pant, Jyoti’s situation reached the cricketer. Prompted by her difficulties, Pant immediately stepped in and, on July 17, paid her first semester tuition by transferring Rs 40,000 directly to the college’s account.

As reported by News18, moved by Rishabh Pant’s generosity, Jyoti shared, “I completed my II PUC in Galagali and had a dream of pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course. But our financial condition at home was not good. I approached Anil Hunashikatti anna (brother), and he reached out to his friends in Bengaluru. They brought my situation to Rishabh Pant’s attention, and he helped me."

“May God bless Rishabh Pant with good health. His help means a lot to me. I hope he continues to support other students from poor backgrounds like me," she added.