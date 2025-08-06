SSC Stenographer 2025 exam begins today: Admit card & city details out

For the upcoming Stenographers Grade "C" and "D" Examination 2025, which is scheduled to take place from today, August 6 to 8, across 157 centres in 85 cities nationwide, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an official notice with exam city details and admission card information.

As reported by Telegraph, more than 3.5 lakh candidates are set to appear for the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam this year. Based on the preferences indicated during the application process, the Commission has successfully allotted nearly 79 per cent of candidates to one of their top three desired exam cities. With the average distance between a candidate’s home and the designated centre estimated at 220 km, the remaining applicants have been assigned neighbouring cities to ensure logistical feasibility.

Candidates can verify their assigned exam location through the city intimation module on the official SSC portal, ssc.gov.in. This allows candidates, particularly those allotted centres outside their preferred cities, to plan their travel and accommodation in advance.

The SSC has stated that the admission certificate (admit card) will be required at the time of the test along with the city details. Candidates are therefore advised to download and securely retain a copy of their admission card for document verification and subsequent recruitment stages.

Candidates are advised to make sure they adhere to all exam day guidelines issued by the Commission and to regularly check the official website, ssc.gov.in.