SBI Clerk recruitment 2026 begins for 6,589 posts, apply by August 26 at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened the application process for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), commonly known as SBI Clerks. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website, sbi.co.in, until August 26, 2025. According to a report by The Indian Express, the recruitment drive aims to fill 6,589 Junior Associate vacancies, including both regular and backlog positions.

SBI Clerk: Eligibility criteria

As of April 1, 2025, applicants must be between the age of 20 and 28. Their birth dates should fall between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005, inclusive. According to government regulations, candidates from the reserved category are eligible for age relaxation.

A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or an equivalent qualification, is required. Applicants with integrated dual degrees must ensure that their date of graduation falls on or before December 31, 2025.

Candidates in the final year or semester of their graduation may apply provisionally. However, if selected, they must provide proof of passing the final examination on or before December 31, 2025.

SBI Clerk: Selection process

The selection process will consist of three stages. The Preliminary Examination is an objective-type test carrying 100 marks and will be conducted over a duration of 1 hour.

Candidates who qualify will move on to the Main Examination, which is also objective in nature and comprises 190 questions for a total of 200 marks, with a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Following the Mains, candidates who have not studied the specified local language of the state they have applied for (in Class 10 or 12) will need to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). The LLPT carries 20 marks and is mandatory for such candidates to qualify in order to move forward in the selection process.

SBI Clerk: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories. However, there is no application fee for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen (XS), and Disabled Ex-Servicemen (DXS) categories.

For more details and to submit your application, visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in/careers.