Savitribai Phule Pune University students demand reinstatement of UPSC/MPSC special batch; slam fee hike

A coalition of student groups at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has demanded the immediate revival of the university’s University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised, UPSC (Union Public Service Commission), and MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) special batch, which has been discontinued for the past two years.

On Wednesday, August 6, representatives from the university’s Competitive Examination Centre (CEC), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Post-Graduate Students Association (DAPSA), and the Maharashtra Republican Party Students’ Front submitted a formal memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi urging the administration to reinstate the batch without delay, as reported by Free Press Journal.

What was discontinued?

Previously, the Special Batch offered 52 seats each for UPSC and MPSC aspirants, with 20 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 10 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. However, the batch has remained suspended since 2022.

Instead, the university has launched "add-on batches" this year, offering 40 seats each for UPSC and MPSC. Students allege that not only are reservation quotas reduced, but the fee structure has become discriminatory.

Currently, the students are required to pay Rs 7,500 for reserved categories and Rs 30,000 for the open category.

Students speak out

Speaking about their demands, Akshay Kamble, NSUI State Secretary, told Free Press Journal,“The UGC-approved UPSC and MPSC Special Batch must be reinstated without delay. If not, the NSUI will initiate a massive and determined agitation across the university. We refuse to accept any administration that disregards students’ rights.”

Dipak Sutar, a student protester, also expressed concern over the impact on marginalised students, “We strongly oppose any policy that disadvantages marginalised Bahujan and Dalit students. The bias against SC-ST students is both disgraceful and unacceptable. The university must act immediately to restart this batch in the spirit of social justice.”