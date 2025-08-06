Rethinking the American dream: Why Indian students are starting to choose UK and Asia for global education

As the Trump administration continues to push US institutions to reduce international enrollment, students aspiring to study abroad are increasingly considering destinations other than the United States. Many institutions worldwide are viewing this as an opportunity.

Thousands of foreign students have already had their legal status revoked by the US government, which plans to deport them for various reasons, including traffic violations and pro-Palestine advocacy. In addition, new appointments for student visas have been put on hold, and stricter screening procedures now include reviewing applicants’ social media accounts.

According to an AP report, the impact on US institutions and the country’s economy is expected to be significant. The National Association for Foreign Student Affairs (NAFSA), an organisation that supports international education, has projected that new enrolments in the US could fall by 30 to 40 per cent this fall. As reported by Hindustan Times, the US economy could lose as much as $7 billion in spending.

UK sees surge in global student interest

The country expected to benefit the most from Trump’s proposals is the United Kingdom, the second most popular destination for international students.

According to admission consultants, the UK continues to be seen as the most hospitable of the “big four” destinations — Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom — despite the new Labour administration’s pledge to curb migration by imposing time limits on post-study visas.

This fall, the number of foreign applicants to the UK rose by 2.2 per cent, including a record 10 per cent increase in applications from Chinese students.

Asian universities gain global traction

According to Will Kwong, General Director of AAS Education — a Hong Kong-based consulting firm — demand for universities in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong has surged significantly across Asia.

Many students are now opting for offshore campuses in Hong Kong over institutions in the United States or the United Kingdom. Hong Kong’s leader, John Lee, has assured international students that those denied entry to the US would be welcomed in the city.

Hong Kong University, for its part, has confirmed that it is currently processing over 200 transfer applications and has received more than 500 enquiries from students presently studying in the US.

Branch campuses open global doors

Countries hosting branch campuses, such as the United Arab Emirates, have also benefited from the ongoing turmoil.

According to Lisa Johnson, Principal of the private American Academy for Girls in Dubai, most of her students are now steering clear of US universities, given the wider range of options available to them.