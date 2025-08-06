Remembering Sadako Sasaki and her 1000 paper cranes on Hiroshima Day

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of history’s darkest chapter, the story of Hiroshima’s Sadako Sasaki has become a powerful symbol of peace, love, and courage. Today, her name lives on beneath a statue and in the form of folded paper cranes.

Who was Sadako Sasaki?

Sadako was born in Hiroshima in 1943. When she was just two years old, on August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on her city. It was the first time such a weapon had been used in war, mentioned a report by Times Now.

Sadako’s home was just over a mile from where the bomb exploded. A bright light filled the sky. Then came the “black rain” of radioactive ash falling from above. Sadako, her mother, and her brother survived by running away from the fire. But her grandmother, who went back to save family items, did not return.

Later, the family returned to Hiroshima, trying to rebuild their life from the ruins.

Many people who survived the bomb, called hibakusha, suffered for years from radiation sickness and other health problems. But Sadako seemed healthy. She grew up full of energy, loved running, and made many friends at school.

However, it all changed at the age of 12, when Sadako was diagnosed with leukaemia.

The legend of paper cranes

While Sadako was in the hospital, her friend Chizuko brought her a paper crane, and shared an old Japanese legend that if she folds 1,000 paper cranes, she will be granted a wish.

She used anything she could find, from medicine wrappers and gift paper to candy wrappers. Friends and nurses helped by bringing scraps of paper. Some cranes were so tiny, she had to fold them with a needle.

Even after she reached 1,000, she kept going. Now, she wished not just for herself but for her family, for peace, and for all children to be safe from war.

Sadako sadly passed away on October 25, 1955. She was just twelve years old.

A story that lives on

After Sadako’s death, students from over 3,000 schools in Japan and nine other countries came together to raise money to build a statue in her memory. On May 5, 1958, the Children’s Peace Monument was built in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

At the top of the statue stands a figure of Sadako, holding a golden paper crane above her head. Below it, the message reads, “This is our cry. This is our prayer. Peace in the world.”

Now, every year, thousands of paper cranes are sent to her monument in Hiroshima from all over the world. While we are yet to achieve world peace, Sadako’s story continues to inspire hope for change.