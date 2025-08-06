‘No one cares if you went to Harvard or Yale…’: Palantir CEO’s take on college degrees

College degrees don’t matter at Palantir, not even ones from Harvard or Yale. That is what CEO Alex Karp said during the company’s recent earnings call, as per a report by The Times of India.

Karp explained that Palantir values performance over pedigree.

“If you did not go to school, or you went to a school that's not that great, or you went to Harvard or Princeton, or Yale, once you come to Palantir, you're a Palantirian, no one cares about the other stuff,” he said.

Karp added that Palantir’s work culture is very different from what most people are used to, especially those straight out of college.

“We're asking people to work in an environment, when they come in here, that is very different than anything they've ever worked on. Most of them come from university, where they've just been engaged in platitudes,” he said.

Interestingly, he also pointed out that employees without college degrees are sometimes performing even better.

“People with less than a college education are creating a lot of value, and sometimes more value than people with a college education, using our product,” Karp said.

For Karp, just working at Palantir is a major credential on its own, added TOI.

Palantir recently crossed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, with a 48 percent jump in growth during the second quarter.

Palantir is an American software platform, specialising in data mining.