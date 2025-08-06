Madhya Pradesh NEET-UG 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results out today, check DETAILS

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh (MP), is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) state counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, Tuesday, August 6, 2025.

Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official portal: dme.mponline.gov.in.

What happens next?

Following the announcement, candidates allotted seats must report in person to their respective medical colleges for document verification, and admission formalities, between August 7 and August 16, 2025.

During this same period, students can also:

Submit online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level.

Opt for upgradation to Round 2 if they wish to move to a preferred seat.

Opting for upgradation at the time of admission is compulsory. This can be done both during the in-person admission process, and later through the candidate's online login until August 16.

How to check?

To check the MP NEET-UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result, follow these steps:

Visit the official MP DME website: dme.mponline.gov.in On the homepage, find and click the link titled “Round 1 seat allotment result” Enter your login credentials Click on ‘Submit’ Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen Download and print a copy for future reference

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.