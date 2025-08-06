News

Madhya Pradesh NEET-UG 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results out today, check DETAILS

Candidates who are allotted seats in MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling must report in person to their respective medical colleges for document verification and admission formalities between August 7 and August 16
Representative image
Representative image(Image: PTI)
Published on

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh (MP), is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) state counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, Tuesday, August 6, 2025.

Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official portal: dme.mponline.gov.in.

What happens next?

Following the announcement, candidates allotted seats must report in person to their respective medical colleges for document verification, and admission formalities, between August 7 and August 16, 2025.

During this same period, students can also:

  • Submit online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level.

  • Opt for upgradation to Round 2 if they wish to move to a preferred seat.

Opting for upgradation at the time of admission is compulsory. This can be done both during the in-person admission process, and later through the candidate's online login until August 16.

How to check?

To check the MP NEET-UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official MP DME website: dme.mponline.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, find and click the link titled “Round 1 seat allotment result”

  3. Enter your login credentials

  4. Click on ‘Submit’

  5. Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download and print a copy for future reference

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

Madhya Pradesh
NEET UG
NEET-UG 2025
MP NEET UG Counselling

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com