GATE 2026 to be conducted by IIT Guwahati; here’s everything you need to know

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati). The institute has also launched the official GATE 2026 website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. According to a report by The Indian Express, the exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026.

The application process for GATE 2026 will open on August 25. Candidates can submit their applications until September 25 without late fees, and until October 6 with late fees..

GATE 2026: Exam pattern and selection

There will be 30 test papers in total for GATE 2026. Candidates may appear for either one or a maximum of two test papers, with the combinations to be chosen from the list of available options. Even if a candidate opts for two papers, only one application form needs to be submitted. The objective-type questions for GATE 2026 will be in English.

The question format will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. In MCQs, only one of the four options is correct. In MSQs, one or more of the four given options may be correct. In NAT questions, candidates must enter their response using a virtual keypad.

On behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IISc and all IITs will conduct GATE 2026. A valid GATE score is required for admission to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, the arts, and the humanities.

The results of GATE 2025, which took place from February 1 to February 16, were announced on March 19. Last year, GATE was conducted by IIT Roorkee.