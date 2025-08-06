From lab bench to classroom: Teach for India alum's journey from materials science researcher to teacher

I come from a humble family with limited means. My entire educational journey—from primary school to post-graduation—took place in government-funded institutions, earned purely on merit. I had no mentors, no private coaching, and very few resources. But I had a strong curiosity and unwavering belief in myself.

Guided by my instincts, I pursued Metallurgical and Materials Science Engineering, worked as a researcher for three years, published two scientific papers, and earned a patent.

During my research, a mentor completely reshaped how I viewed learning. Until then, I believed science was about memorising formulas and facts. But through research, I discovered that science is truly about exploration, inquiry, and hands-on discovery. I began to wonder: Why aren’t school students taught in this way? Why is everything still based on rote learning?

That question changed the course of my life.

From Research Lab to Classroom

The transition from research to teaching was both eye-opening and humbling. In research, the goal is to discover the unknown through experimentation and analysis. It requires deep focus, patience, and long periods of waiting. Teaching, on the other hand, demands immediate engagement, adaptability, and the ability to connect with students in real-time.

In both roles, patience is vital. In research, I waited months to validate a hypothesis. In teaching, I wait days or weeks to witness a student's breakthrough. The joy of discovery—whether in a lab or a classroom—is remarkably similar. While research advances knowledge, teaching awakens curiosity.

Becoming a Teacher

With no formal teaching experience, I joined Teach For India and was placed in a low-income private school in Hyderabad. I taught Maths and Science to students in Grades 9 and 10. The initial days were tough—limited resources, unfamiliar challenges—but I gave it my all.

Maths, in particular, intimidated many students. I used real-life examples, visual aids, and interactive activities to simplify complex topics. My goal was to help them understand concepts, not just memorize formulas. Slowly, their fear transformed into confidence.

Returning Home with Purpose

After the fellowship, I returned to my hometown. I worked as a teacher trainer, supporting nearby schools, and later served as a Senior Subject Matter Expert in Chemistry in a remote role for two years.

Despite these experiences, I noticed that the core problems in our education system remained unchanged. The teaching approach was outdated and exam-focused. Even my former school—once a symbol of academic excellence and a gateway to institutions like Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)—was in decline.

Blame was everywhere—teachers blamed students, parents blamed teachers, but few worked toward meaningful solutions.

Creating Bevara Academy

To make a difference, I founded Bevara Academy, a community-based learning center in my village. Its mission is:

- To transform the way Science and Maths are taught—emphasizing understanding and inquiry.

- To instill confidence in under-resourced students—helping them realize their potential.

- To revive academic pride—once the hallmark of schools like mine.

In two years, I’ve mentored two batches of students—roughly 30–35 in total. All passed their class 10 Board Exams with excellent results, and many joined diploma, and PUC programs. A proud milestone was seeing one of my students gain admission to RGUKT, carrying forward a tradition close to my heart.

This journey has taught me that impactful education doesn’t require perfect infrastructure—it requires people with passion and purpose. It requires educators who believe in their students and are ready to break the mold.

Today, I work with Khan Academy as the Telugu Localisation Lead, ensuring that quality education reaches Telugu-speaking learners. In my personal time, I continue to lead Bevara Academy. We also run a YouTube channel under the same name, extending support to students through digital content.

Whether I’m drafting a research paper or designing a lesson plan, my core motivation remains the same—to foster learning and spark curiosity. Research taught me persistence and analytical thinking. Teaching added empathy, creativity, and the joy of human connection.

That is the vision behind Bevara Academy. And that is the purpose I carry into every classroom.

Prasanth Bevara is a former materials science researcher and the founder of Bevara Academy. He is passionate about transforming rural education through accessible and meaningful learning. Opinions expressed are their own.