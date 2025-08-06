Controversy set loose over NCERT textbook's depiction of Jaisalmer by the royal family

A map on page 71 of Unit 3 in the chapter "The Rise of the Marathas" in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Social Science textbook for Class 8, has ignited controversy by depicting Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire.

This portrayal has drawn sharp criticism from a member of the erstwhile Jaisalmer royal family, and triggered significant online outrage on Tuesday, with demands to halt the alleged distortion of history, according to a New Indian Express report.

Chaitanya Raj Singh Bhati, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer, voiced strong objections on X on Monday, August 5, stating, “The depiction of Jaisalmer as a part of the then Maratha Empire is historically misleading, factually baseless and deeply objectionable.”

He further alleged, “Such unverified and historically unsubstantiated information not only raises questions about the credibility of institutions like NCERT but also hurts our glorious history and public sentiments. This issue is not merely a textbook error but appears to be an attempt to tarnish the sacrifices, sovereignty, and valorous saga of our ancestors.”