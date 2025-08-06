CBSE mandates 75% attendance for Class 10, 12 board exams from 2026

For students in Classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated a minimum attendance of 75% in order to be eligible for the 2026 board exams. The board stressed the value of consistent attendance in promoting self-discipline and overall growth, and cautioned that students who do not meet the criterion might be disqualified.

According to CBSE, students who participate in national or international sporting events or have medical issues may be eligible for up to 25% relaxation, provided they promptly apply for leave and produce supporting documents, reported Telegraph.

Schools are required to notify parents and students about the attendance policy and its consequences. If a student consistently misses class or does not satisfy the attendance criteria, the school must notify the parents in writing. Students who fail to provide the relevant supporting documents will be treated as "dummy" or non-attending candidates. To verify the legitimacy of attendance records, CBSE also warned of possible surprise inspections.

The board additionally stated that no further changes would be allowed once the schools have submitted complaints of attendance shortfall.

CBSE said the move is intended to ensure that students actively participate in academic activities throughout the year and to inculcate in them a sense of responsibility. In this way, the board aims to curb the growing trend of absenteeism in schools.