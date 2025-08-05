The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) announces 1,481 vacancies through CGL 2025 recruitment drive

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced 1,481 vacancies to be filled through the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (CGL 2025).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the application period for this recruitment drive will open on August 18 and close on September 17. Eligible candidates can submit their applications via the commission's official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Eligibility

Each position has distinct eligibility requirements, such as educational and technical qualifications. For further information, candidates can view the announcement posted on the official website.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 37 as of the cut-off date. However, in accordance with the regulations, candidates in the reserve category will be granted a waiver in the maximum age limit.

Selection process

The BSSC will shortlist applicants at a ratio of five times the number of vacancies for the main exam based on the results of the preliminary exam. A separate notification for the mains exam will be released by the commission.

If more than 40,000 applications are received, the commission will shortlist candidates through an exam consisting of objective-style questions.

The preliminary examination will include: General Studies, General Science and Mathematics, and a Mental Ability test (Comprehension/Logic/Reasoning/Mental Ability).

The preliminary test will consist of 150 questions, each worth four points, with one mark deducted for each wrong response. The exam must be attempted by candidates in two hours and fifteen minutes.

The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English, with the English version of the question considered final in the case of any dispute.

Candidates may bring one book for each of the three subjects to the exam centre. Only textbooks from the NCERT, BSEB, and ICSE boards will be permitted, according to the BSSC.

Electronic devices, handwritten papers, notes, guidebooks, and photocopies of books will not be permitted in the exam hall.