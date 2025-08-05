Telangana teacher invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan for preserving tribal languages. Here’s how he did it

Thodasam Kailash, a government school teacher from the tribal heartland of Telangana, has received a rare and prestigious invitation, to attend the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 15, as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The 50-year-old educator teaches at a government school in Gourapur village, located in the Indervelli mandal of Adilabad district, as per a report by Telangana Today.

Speaking about the invitation, Kailash told Telangana Today, “I am elated to be part of the Independence Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Recognised for innovation and language preservation

The formal invitation from the President’s office reached Kailash earlier this week, much to his surprise and delight.

However, Kailash isn't new to national attention. In September 2023, he was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using artificial intelligence (AI) to sing in multiple languages like Kolami, Gondi, Hindi, and English, a feat that blends tradition with technology in a truly unique way.

Beyond music, his contributions to tribal language preservation have also been noteworthy. Last year, he took on the ambitious task of translating and authoring the epic Mahabharat in Gondi, a major step towards preserving the linguistic heritage of the tribal community.