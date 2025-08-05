Sharda University delays report; slows probe into student’s suicide

The investigation into the alleged suicide of a second-year BDS student at Sharda University is being stalled due to the university’s delay in submitting an internal probe report, Greater Noida police revealed.

Incident details

According to a New Indian Express report, on July 18, a female second-year BDS student from Gurugram was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, 1209(C), at Sharda University’s Mandela hostel around 8.45 pm.

A neighbour, alerted by the deceased’s parents after unanswered calls, discovered her. The university rushed her to Sharda Hospital without informing police or parents for over 90 minutes, where she was declared dead. A suicide note named two faculty members, accusing them of harassment and humiliation.

Police investigation

Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against five faculty members, including the dental department dean, under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 238 (destruction of evidence), 79 (insulting modesty of a woman), 352 (insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Assistant Professor Shairy Vashist, and Associate Professor Mahinder Singh Chouhan, named in the note, were arrested and remain in custody. A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, stated, “But it has not yet been handed over to the police. The university is delaying the report, citing its incompleteness.” Over 15 statements have been recorded, but the absence of the university’s report hampers progress.

University’s response

The university’s five-member internal complaints committee was expected to submit its report within five days, but over two weeks later, it remains pending.

The officer noted, “The probe conducted by the police authorities confirms that the university administration did not inform the police or parents for more than an hour after the incident. Later, they accused the deceased of underperformance and low attendance. If this was the case, they would not have issued an admit card to the student for annual exams.” Police are examining the student’s laptop and mobile for evidence.

Family’s anguish

The deceased’s parents, who filed the complaint, recorded statements with the police and the committee. The father expressed frustration, saying, “We are also waiting for the report, but we were informed that the committee is unable to finalise it due to errors flagged by their legal team. They (university) are powerful and not ready to listen anything.” Sharda University has not responded to queries about the delay.