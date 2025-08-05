Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 sets Guinness World Record with 35.3 million registrations

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students ahead of board exams, set a Guinness World Record for the “most people registered on a citizen engagement platform in one month,” with over 35.3 million registrations between December 14, 2024, and January 14, 2025.

At an event in Delhi attended by Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitin Prasada, along with senior officials from the education, electronics, and IT ministries, Rishi Nath, the official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, presented Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with the certificate for the record, Hindustan Times reported.

According to Pradhan, PPC has turned exam-related stress into a celebration of learning, redefining it as a national approach to tests. He added that more than 210 million people watched PPC 2025 across all media channels. “The overwhelming participation in PPC 2025 is a reflection of the country’s collective commitment to holistic and inclusive education, in alignment with the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” Pradhan said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Prime Minister Modi engages with students, teachers, and parents on issues related to exams, stress management, and student well-being. Launched in 2018, it forms part of the larger “Exam Warriors” movement aimed at transforming the perception of exams — from a source of anxiety to an opportunity for growth and learning.

Over the years, Pariksha Pe Charcha has gained wide popularity and is broadcast across multiple media platforms, with lakhs of participants joining through schools, colleges, and online platforms.