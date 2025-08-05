Hope for SSC aspirants as Minister Jitendra Singh confirms re-exam

After meeting teachers protesting alleged irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam on Monday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh agreed to their main demands. In addition to allowing students who faced issues at exam centres to retake the exam, the Minister of State for the Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Training (DoPT) said that if a student’s response to a disputed question is found valid, the ₹100 challenge fee will be fully reimbursed.

Results of the SSC Central Police Organisation (SSC CPO) exam are expected to be released within a week. The protesting group had earlier met with the DoPT Secretary to discuss their concerns.

A teacher who prepares students for Railway exams told NDTV that Singh had assured him the Union Minister and the Railway Minister would meet to discuss the delay in Railway tests.

According to a report by NDTV, students had gathered outside the DoPT on Friday to protest alleged anomalies in the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 recruitment exam. The situation worsened after violence broke out, leading to the detention of several teachers.

Among those present was Neetu Singh, a well-known educator popularly known as “Neetu Ma’am.” Speaking to NDTV, she said: “There are many issues with the way SSC conducts examinations. The papers that were given had wrong questions, and when these issues were pointed out, the exam body tried to falsely defend itself in court.”

She also highlighted the involvement of Eduquity, a company previously banned by the Education Department but permitted to conduct one of the country’s most important tests.

The frequent cancellation of exams and the arbitrary allocation of distant testing centres, despite the availability of nearby options, were cited as major causes of the protest. During the test, students also reported technical issues such as system failures, blacked-out screens, and malfunctioning computer mice.

Neetu Singh explained that the teachers had sought a meeting with the DoPT because SSC officials were unresponsive, and insisted they had not gathered there with the intention of protesting.