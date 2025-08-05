Good news! Delhi University to soon get 'youth special' buses again, announced CM Rekha Gupta

For students at the University of Delhi (DU), the Youth Special bus service, a once-familiar sight, is expected to make a comeback soon, as reported by The Economic Times.



On Tuesday, August 5, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the student-focused buses will resume service along DU routes.

“The Delhi government is once again starting the youth special, which will be on DU's route, with a little bit of music playing in the bus. This is my gift to students today,” Gupta said, while addressing students at the inauguration of a new academic block, at DU’s Social Centre School.

Campus and nostalgia

For Gupta, who herself is an alumna of Delhi University, this move is more than just a government initiative. Speaking to the students on Tuesday, she recalled her student days, when the Youth Special was an integral part of campus life.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, also present at the event, spoke about his personal connection to the university campus.

“Coming to Delhi University is a very nostalgic moment for me, as I have spent so many years on this campus. Whenever I see a new educational building, I don't see the bricks and materials, but I see doctors, engineers, and patriots emerging from it,” he said.

He stressed that accessibility and equity, are central to the government’s approach to education.

“The Delhi government's priority is the democratisation of education across the city, ensuring access and equality in learning,” he added.

Colleges as mentors for schools?

Gupta also proposed a mentorship model in which colleges adopt nearby government schools, enabling student-to-student learning and support, reported The Economic Times.

“Why don't our colleges adopt two-three schools each where college students can go weekly and teach and motivate the school students?” she suggested.

Gupta directed Education Minister Ashish Sood, to prepare a comprehensive plan for implementing the proposal.