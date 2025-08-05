Delhi University witnesses surge in female enrollment since CUET introduction

Since the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2022, Delhi University (DU) has consistently admitted more women than men into its undergraduate (UG) programs, according to a report by The Indian Express, on Tuesday, August 5.

Government data reveals that for the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25, DU admitted 34,010, 36,126, and 39,242 female students, respectively, compared to 30,662, 32,425, and 33,124 male students in the same periods, showcasing a clear upward trend in female enrollment.

Increasing participation in CUET

The Ministry of Education, responding to queries in Parliament, reported a steady rise in the number of women taking the CUET (UG) since its inception. In 2022-23, 4.29 lakh women appeared for the test, increasing to 5.13 lakh in 2023-24, and further to 5.94 lakh in 2024-25. Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar shared these figures, refuting claims that CUET has reduced girl student enrollment, particularly from remote areas.

CUET’s role in higher education

Introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CUET aims to reduce student pressure and standardise university admissions.

The test is now accepted by Central, State, Deemed, and Private Universities, with participating institutions growing from 90 in 2022 to 240 in the latest edition.

The Ministry emphasised that CUET provides a level playing field, enhancing access to higher education for students from diverse boards and rural regions.

Government initiatives for women in education

To bolster women’s participation in higher education, the government has implemented several targeted schemes.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) supports Women’s Studies through its “Development of Women’s Studies in Indian Universities and Colleges” scheme.

Additionally, scholarships like All India Council for Technical Education's (AICTE) Pragati scheme aid meritorious female students in technical education, while programs like Women in Science and Engineering (WISE)-KIRAN and SERBPOWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research) from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) promote women in science and research roles.