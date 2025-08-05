Centre: Fast-track courts resolve 3.25 lakh child abuse cases across India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development announced on Friday that 746 fast-track special courts, including 405 exclusive POCSO courts, operating across 30 states and Union Territories, have disposed of more than 3.25 lakh cases.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the ministry said the fast-track special courts (FTSCs) were established to expedite proceedings in rape and child sexual abuse cases. As of April 30, 2025, these courts had resolved over 3.25 lakh cases.

According to PTI, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur shared data showing that Uttar Pradesh leads with nearly 90,000 disposals, followed by Madhya Pradesh with over 31,000 and Kerala with more than 25,000 cases.

“To ensure that the police stations are more women friendly and approachable, as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station, 14,658 women help desks (WHDs) have been set up, of which 13,743 are headed by women police officers," she said in response to a question.

She further added that an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) has been established in all 36 states and Union Territories, with computer-aided dispatch of field and police resources to assist women in need and those in distress.

In response to another question, Thakur said that 2 lakh Anganwadi centres have been approved to become “Saksham Anganwadis” to enhance nutrition services and provide early childcare and education.