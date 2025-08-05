“Can I get EMI options?” Bengaluru University’s Rs 6,500 convocation fee sparks online outrage

“We thought, finally, the degree is ours. Plot twist: Rs 6,500 to walk across a stage and be handed what we already earned. Oh, you don’t want to attend? Just Rs 3,000 for the silent heartbreak of collecting it later. Because at this point, even not showing up is a paid service,” the LinkedIn post read.

Outrage over ‘non-attendee’ charges

Much of the criticism online was focused on the Rs 3,000 charge for students opting not to participate in the ceremony. The fee, many said, seemed punitive and unnecessary.

An alumnus from the 2020 batch shared their frustration in response to the post, stating that their convocation had been cancelled during the pandemic, but they had still been charged.

“My dear. I passed out in 2020. The pandemic batch. They collected 3500 rupees for a convocation. Did not receive any refund or any Convocation. I understand because of safety measures, it was postponed. But for the whole five years, when they have conducted other batches' convocations? So what about the money? Who's accountable?” the user wrote.