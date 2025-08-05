“Are we in school?” Employee slams company’s rigid time policy in viral Reddit post

A screenshot of the company’s message shared on Reddit read, “This is a reminder that the official reporting time for all employees is no later than 9:30 am. If you anticipate being late due to any valid reason, you are expected to inform your respective manager in advance or notify me directly. Please note that arrivals after 9:30 am without prior intimation will be marked as a half-day as per company policy.”

The Reddit post quickly gained traction, with many echoing the employee’s frustration over rigid office timings, especially in an era where flexibility and remote work are increasingly valued.

‘Seriously, are we in school?’

Posting a screenshot of the company message on Reddit, the employee criticised the company for prioritising attendance over output.

“Seriously, are we in school or are we adults? Emergencies, traffic jams, and life happen. Why do so many companies in India still cling to this old-fashioned mentality of “report on time or face punishment”? Shouldn’t the work you actually DO be what matters?” he wrote.

The user added that missed logins, or pending leave approvals, often result in automatic salary deductions, further adding to employee stress.

“Isn’t it time employers trust us to manage our own time? Does anybody else feel these policies end up killing productivity and morale?” they added.

Internet weighs in

Many commenters sided with the employee, calling the policy outdated and counterproductive. Some pointed out the hypocrisy of companies insisting on strict log-in times, but not honouring fixed log-out hours.

One user said, "Indian schooling is preparation for this culture, it was pretty rampant earlier, though with changing times, this needs to change too.”

Others argued that such attendance policies reflect deep-rooted trust issues, and a culture that rewards face time over actual performance.