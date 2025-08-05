Amazon to lay off 110 employees as Wondery podcast unit undergoes major overhaul

Amazon is set to cut approximately 110 jobs as part of a major restructuring of its podcast business, Wondery, as reported by Bloomberg. The changes come as the tech giant plans to shift its focus toward video-led content, aiming to better compete with platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

As per the report, Wondery CEO Jen Sargent will step down from her role. The company is planning to consolidate teams and redefine strategies to align with evolving industry trends.

Podcasts to pivot toward video: Amazon

In a memo to staff, Amazon's Vice President of Audio, Steve Boom, acknowledged the shifting dynamics of the podcasting landscape.

“The industry has changed in a big way in recent years, with video becoming a crucial part of podcasting,” Boom said.

He added that the new structure will enhance the experience for listeners, advertisers, and creators alike.

Wondery to merge with Audible

Under the new plan, Wondery’s storytelling and subscription teams will be merged into Audible, Amazon’s audiobook and spoken-word content platform. Marshall Lewy, Wondery’s Chief Content Officer, will take on a new role within Audible.

Although the Wondery brand will remain active for select projects, its operations will be absorbed into Audible and Amazon Music. The Wondery+ app will continue to function for now, but its advertising and sponsorship units will be merged into Amazon’s broader audio ad operations.

Recent data shows podcast listenership in the US has soared, with over 158 million Americans tuning in monthly.