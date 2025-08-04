TCS employee sleeps outside Pune office over delayed salary; viral photo sparks outrage

A photo of a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee sleeping outside the Information Technology (IT) giant’s Pune office has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The employee, identified as Saurabh More, has been protesting since July 29, demanding that his pending salary be credited.

The viral image shows More lying on a footpath, with his backpack as a pillow, and a handwritten letter placed beside him. He claims he was forced to live outside the TCS Sahyadri Park campus after repeated requests for salary and system access were ignored, as per a report by Financial Express.

What the letter says

More’s letter, placed beside him on the pavement, read, “I have reported back to TCS Sahyadri Park Pune Office on July 29, and still my ID is not active on Ultimatix and TCS systems, and I haven’t received my salary, which was confirmed at the 30th July 2025 meeting…"

He added that he was promised his dues by July 31.

“I’ve informed HR that I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on the footpath,” the letter stated, “HR has not responded to that and kept quiet. Hence, I have been living on the footpath since July 29 in front of TCS.”

Industry body shows support

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) issued a statement expressing solidarity: “We stand in solidarity with the TCS employee protesting outside their Pune office for his pending salary. His courage to raise his voice in such dire conditions is commendable.”