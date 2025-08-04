RRB NTPC admit card 2025 OUT at rrb.digialm.com

The Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) undergraduate (UG) hall ticket was made available on the region-specific official websites today, August 4, in accordance with the schedule.

As reported by Mint, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip was earlier released on July 29.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK” stated the official notice dated July 29.

Here’s how to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025

Follow the steps below to access the RRB NTPC admit card 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official regional RRB website or visit rrb.digialm.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for ‘CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)’.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials; User ID (registration number) and Password (date of birth).

Step 4: View and download your admit card.

Step 5: Print a copy and carry it with you on the exam day.

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam date and selection process

The dates of the RRB NTPC UG test are set from August 7 to September 9. There are four steps in the selection procedure for this recruitment drive for popular non-technical categories advertised via “CEN 06/2024”. Candidates who clear the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) will proceed to the second stage of the CBT.

After that, candidates who qualify based on merit will be required to appear for the Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test. This will be followed by the final stage of the selection process: Document Verification and Medical Examination.

There will be three shifts for the 90-minute exam. Exams for the first, second, and third shifts will begin at 9.00 am, 12.45 pm, and 4.40 pm, respectively.

"Candidates can go to www.rrbapply.gov.in and get his/her application registration number using his/her credentials. They can also use forget password link given in the login page to retrieve their password”, said the notice.