Medical success stories: Dr Vaibhav Garg’s NEET PG AIR 1 journey

Driven by a passion to serve and heal, 24-year-old Dr Vaibhav Garg, from a non-medical family, pursued his dream of becoming a doctor.

According to a Times Now report, hailing from Dakoli in Zirakpur, Punjab, Vaibhav completed his schooling in Chandigarh. His father, Sanjeev Garg, serves as an Assistant Executive Engineer at Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) in Panchkula, while his mother, Manju Garg, is a teacher at DAV School, Surajpur.

Vaibhav’s intent to pursue an MBBS degree took shape during his school years, setting the foundation for his remarkable journey.

His educational journey

Vaibhav completed his high school at St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and his intermediate education at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, also in Sector 26.

His academic excellence was evident early on, and he began preparing rigorously for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG.

In 2018, his dedication bore fruit as he secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 69. He enrolled at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, to pursue his MBBS degree, where he consistently ranked among the top three students, earning six distinctions and securing 2nd position in his final year.

Vicorty in NEET PG 2024

Determined to further his medical career, Dr Vaibhav Garg set his sights on a postgraduate degree at a reputed government institution. His disciplined preparation for NEET PG 2024 involved 4-5 hours of daily study, intensifying to 12 hours as the exam neared.

His hard work culminated in a perfect 100 percentile score, earning him admission to an MD in Medicine program at a prestigious Delhi government college.

Dr Vaibhav Garg’s academic achievements and top-ranking performance in NEET PG 2024 have not only opened doors to a promising career, but also brought immense pride to his family. His story inspires aspiring medical professionals, proving that dedication and perseverance can overcome any challenge.