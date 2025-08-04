Maharashtra NEET-UG counselling 2025: Registration ends today; check key dates HERE

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will close the registration window for Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 counselling today, Monday, August 4.

All eligible candidates who wish to apply for MBBS/BDS and other undergraduate medical and allied health science courses must complete their registration on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org before 11.59 pm, tonight.

This counselling process is for admission to government, corporation, private, and minority colleges across Maharashtra for various medical and paramedical programmes based on NEET-UG 2025 scores.

Important dates

Last date to register: August 4, 2025 (up to 11.59 pm)

Fee payment window: August 5, 2025 (up to 11.59 pm)

Deadline to upload documents: August 4, 2025 (up to 11.59 pm)

Publication of list of registered candidates: August 6, 2025

Provisional merit list for MBBS/BDS courses: August 6, 2025

Seat matrix release for MBBS/BDS: August 6, 2025

Online preference form filling for MBBS/BDS seats: From August 6 (after 3.00 pm) to August 9 (up to 11.59 pm)

Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 selection list declaration (MBBS/BDS): August 11, 2025

Physical joining and submission of status retention form: August 12 to 17, 2025 (excluding August 15) by 5.30 pm

Candidates must upload all original scanned documents as per the checklist on the portal.

The counselling schedule for Group B (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS) and Group C (BNYS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B(P&O)) will be announced separately.

Further rounds of CAP will be declared in due course.

For the latest updates and detailed information, applicants are advised to regularly check the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org