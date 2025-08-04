Long queues for 100 contractual nursing jobs exposing Goa's unemployment crisis?

A huge number of young nursing aspirants were seen queuing outside the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) in Campal, Panaji, hoping to secure one of just 100 contractual posts.
The overwhelming turnout, captured in a video by local news platform In Goa 24x7, has sparked public concern about Goa’s growing unemployment crisis, especially among qualified youth.
The video shows long lines of candidates, many with nursing degrees and prior experience, waiting for hours to submit applications for temporary positions.
These roles, according to the DHS notification, are contractual in nature and do not offer long-term job security or benefits. Despite that, applicants from across the state turned up in large numbers, a clear indication of the lack of adequate employment opportunities in Goa’s public health sector.
“Serpentine queue for just 100 jobs…”
Reacting to the visuals, Goa youth leader Prabhav Naik issued a statement on the social media platform X, highlighting the job crisis in the state.
“In a telling scene that lays bare the grim reality of unemployment in Goa, hundreds of qualified youth, many with degrees, experience, and dreams, stand in a serpentine queue for just 100 contractual nursing posts at the Directorate of Health Services.”
He continued, “These are not just job seekers; they are the backbone of families, burdened by EMIs, aging parents, and fading hope. That candidates from every corner of Goa had to chase temporary positions, without job security or dignity, exposes a harsh truth: our youth are being systematically failed.”
While the Goa government has announced plans to create a pool of over 10,000 jobs for local youth across sectors, a majority of these are contractual or daily-wage roles.
During the recent Assembly session, Goa Forward Party Chief, Vijai Sardesai, also raised the issue, accusing the government of ignoring the severity of the unemployment crisis.