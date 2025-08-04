Long queues for 100 contractual nursing jobs exposing Goa's unemployment crisis?

A huge number of young nursing aspirants were seen queuing outside the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) in Campal, Panaji, hoping to secure one of just 100 contractual posts.

The overwhelming turnout, captured in a video by local news platform In Goa 24x7, has sparked public concern about Goa’s growing unemployment crisis, especially among qualified youth.

The video shows long lines of candidates, many with nursing degrees and prior experience, waiting for hours to submit applications for temporary positions.

These roles, according to the DHS notification, are contractual in nature and do not offer long-term job security or benefits. Despite that, applicants from across the state turned up in large numbers, a clear indication of the lack of adequate employment opportunities in Goa’s public health sector.

“Serpentine queue for just 100 jobs…”

Reacting to the visuals, Goa youth leader Prabhav Naik issued a statement on the social media platform X, highlighting the job crisis in the state.

“In a telling scene that lays bare the grim reality of unemployment in Goa, hundreds of qualified youth, many with degrees, experience, and dreams, stand in a serpentine queue for just 100 contractual nursing posts at the Directorate of Health Services.”