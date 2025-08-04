Jharkhand announces state mourning after former CM Shibu Soren’s death; schools shut on August 5

The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning from today, August 4, to Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in honour of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.



As part of the mourning period, all government schools across Jharkhand will remain closed on August 5, while several private schools in the state's capital, Ranchi, have also declared a holiday, reported PTI.



The decision was confirmed by Uma Shankar Singh, Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department, who stated that classes will be suspended as a mark of respect.



What else is to follow?



The government has also cancelled all scheduled programmes during this time. Additionally, all state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5.



To pay tribute to the late leader, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government buildings across the state, PTI added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday, August 4, to pay his respects to Shibu Soren, who had been battling kidney-related ailments and was on life support for the past month.