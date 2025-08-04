IIT Palakkad to host human library celebrating marginalised voices

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad has launched a unique project called the "Human Library," where guests can read human books. These human books will tell their experiences in dialogue, giving readers real-life lessons in resiliency in addition to narratives.

According to an official, a person can become a human book at the upcoming Human Library event presented by IIT Palakkad if they have overcome obstacles relating to caste, class, gender, colour, occupation, disability, or other issues and have a unique story to tell. As reported by Times Now, the initiative is inspired by the well-known Human Library movement, which started in Denmark years ago.

Sudarshan R Kottayi, Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Palakkad, told PTI: "We are now on a search for Human Books — the individuals willing to open up about their stories, challenge stereotypes, and help build a more inclusive world through dialogue”.

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences is hosting the one-day event under the Union Ministry of Education’s flagship initiative, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).

Participation as a human book is voluntary, with no monetary compensation involved, in line with international guidelines. Selected participants will undergo orientation on how to share their stories and respond to questions, with the freedom to decline answering anything that feels intrusive, using the phrase, “That chapter is yet to be written.”

Prabhulladas R., UBA project coordinator, emphasized the event's role in giving voice to silenced emotional experiences. Readers, students, scholars, and the public, will interact with the books one-on-one, promoting empathy and understanding.