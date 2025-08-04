“Employees left stranded”: Viral Reddit post accuses Samsung of abrupt layoffs in US

“Samsung began laying off some US employees this morning. Our whole team of longtime employees was cut,” the user wrote.

She added that some employees were left stranded on business trips, with their company cards suddenly deactivated.

"Worst generation of business executives…"

The post sparked a flood of responses from others who expressed outrage and shared similar experiences across tech firms.

“Leaving people stranded is not okay, and I hope they take legal action,” one user wrote.

Another user called it a sign of a deeper problem, commenting, “This is the worst generation of business executives in history. Even the ‘good’ companies are behaving like this now.”

Some users speculated that these terminations could be linked to broader restructuring plans that surfaced last year.

Samsung hasn't issued official statement

In September 2024, Reuters reported that Samsung was planning global staff reductions, instructing its subsidiaries to cut up to 30 percent of administrative staff, and 15 percent of sales and marketing employees.

Whether the latest layoffs are part of that long-term strategy remains unconfirmed. Samsung has not issued any official statement, as of now.

Several users also noted that severance packages at many companies now include non-disparagement clauses, preventing laid-off employees from publicly naming or criticising their former employers. This, they argued, has made it harder to hold corporations accountable or even warn others.

“Some people at my company were laid off while on sabbatical. Another person got laid off mid-vacation. They found out only when they tried logging in,” one comment read.