‘Deep concern about the future of youth’: RJD MP Sudhakar Singh slams SSC over exam mismanagement

Long queues, lack of water, and far-off centres

The letter goes on to detail the scale of mismanagement and lack of preparedness at several exam centres.

“There was a lot of chaos at the examination centres, where many candidates were not allowed to enter on time, biometric verification was delayed inordinately and students were made to stand in the hot sun for hours. Basic facilities like pure drinking water were also lacking at the centres,” the letter said.

Another major concern raised is the allocation of exam centres in far-off locations, even for vulnerable candidates.

“The most worrying aspect was that students were allotted examination centres hundreds of kilometres away from their home districts. Even many female students and differently-abled candidates were given examination centres in another state, causing them immense physical, mental and financial difficulties,” the MP highlighted.

Technical glitches add to concerns

Apart from logistical issues, multiple candidates reportedly faced system errors and question paper discrepancies.

“Many technical glitches have also been observed. Computers kept hanging, and servers kept crashing, causing huge problems with login and logout. This not only wasted the time of the candidates but also increased their mental stress to a great extent,” he wrote.

Calling the protestors’ demands valid, the letter urges the SSC to bring in systemic reforms immediately.

The letter concludes with a strong call for structural reforms, including grievance redressal and better selection of partner agencies.