CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary 2025: Re-evaluation dates announced

For the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the timetable for seeking re-evaluation, applying for mark verification, and obtaining copies of evaluated answer books. Students who appeared for the exams can apply for these post-result services through the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the official timetable, the application period for scanned copies of the assessed answer books for CBSE Class 12 will run from August 6 to August 7, 2025. Between August 13 and August 14, 2025, students can apply for mark verification and re-evaluation, a report by The Telegraph said.

While the re-evaluation and verification window will be open from August 18 to August 19, 2025, applications for scanned copies of answer books for Class 10 students will be accepted from August 8 to August 9, 2025.

It should be mentioned that students can only request a re-evaluation or mark verification if they apply for a scanned copy of their graded answer sheet. For Class 12 and Class 10, the processing charge for scanned copies is Rs 700 and Rs 500, respectively. For both classes, the re-evaluation fee is Rs 100 per question, and the mark verification fee is Rs 500 per topic.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information and details.