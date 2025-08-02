WBJEE 2025 results set for August 7: Know how to access scores online

According to a Hindustan Times report, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has confirmed that WBJEE 2025 results will be declared on August 7, 2025. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scores through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee officially announced the result date, as reported by PTI. A senior board official had earlier indicated that preparations were underway to release the results promptly, with legal consultations completed to ensure all candidates' interests are protected.

The result announcement will include merit lists and cut-off marks alongside individual scores. Following the result declaration, WBJEEB will initiate the online counselling process, with a detailed schedule to be released subsequently.

The WBJEE 2025 examination took place on April 27 across two sessions: the morning shift ran from 11 am to 1 pm, and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The board had previously published response sheets and answer keys, allowing candidates to raise objections until May 11 upon payment of Rs 500 per challenged question.

How to check your result

Students can access their results by following these steps: