SSC Stenographer exam 2025: City slip released, scribe registrations end today. APPLY NOW!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on August 1, 2025, released the city notification slip for the Stenographer Grade "C" and "D" Examination 2025



Registered applicants can now verify their assigned exam city on the official website, ssc.gov.in, and download the slip.



The dates of the 2025 SSC Stenographer exam are set for August 6–8.



Here are additional instructions

Candidates need to enter their application number and password in order to view the SSC Stenographer city slip.



Most importantly, individuals who choose to attend with their own scribe are required to finish the Commission's online scribe registration, and submission of details by August 2, 2025 (11.59 PM).



The scribe registration will be activated once the exam city is assigned.



Other details to note

According to a report by The Telegraph, SSC has stated that the scribes' admit card and entry pass will be accessible on the same login portal two to three days prior to the exam date.



Candidates are encouraged to download, and save a copy of their admission card for use in subsequent phases of the hiring process, as the Commission will be retaining it during the exam this year.



SSC has announced 1,590 openings for stenographer positions this year, with 230 for Grade "C" and 1,360 for Grade "D.



The sudden cancellation of the Selection Post Phase 13 exam in a few locations slated for July 24–26 has drawn criticism from SSC, even as it continues its recruitment campaign.



Starting with the November 2024 recruitment examinations, SSC will introduce a 'Disclosure Scheme' to ensure transparency. This scheme will help Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies recruit by disclosing information about applicants who are not recommended from the final exam stage.



For a year, this data will be accessible on the SSC website at ssc.gov.in.