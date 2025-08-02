National Film Awards 2025: Are you a student pursuing cinema or a movie buff? Here's what to watch

Two exceptional non-feature films, 'God, Vulture and Human', and 'Flowering Man', were recognised for their compelling narratives at the 71st National Film Awards. While 'God, Vulture, and Human' bagged the award for the 'Best Documentary' film, the latter was awarded the 'Best Non-fiction' film.



Through the perspectives of four transplant coordinators, God, Vulture, and Human explores the emotional complexity of organ donation. These coordinators, who are frequently viewed as heroes by recipients but misinterpreted by donor families, are vital but unseen in the donation process. The film, which was directed by Rishiraj from Jaipur, was made with a Sony Handycam during India's second COVID wave with the goal of being honest.



In the poignant short film Flowering Man, a guy named Shashi, played by Rajeev Gaursingh, endures an odd transformation when a blooming plant starts to emerge from his mouth. The movie was directed by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar.



Tanishka Meesala plays the character of his distant teenage daughter, who sets out on a personal quest to comprehend and come to terms with this change. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) produced this 24-minute Hindi-language masterpiece, which debuted on October 27, 2023. Both of these films are must-watches for students who are interested in social themes, unique narratives, and Indian independent cinema.