Jharkhand Education Minister to receive specialised treatment in Delhi after accident at home

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren is being rushed to Delhi for urgent medical care after sustaining a serious brain injury from a fall at his home, according to a report by The Hindu.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 2, when Mr Soren slipped in his bathroom, resulting in what officials describe as a severe head trauma with associated blood clotting.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari briefed the media about the emergency, explaining that Mr Soren had been taken to a Jamshedpur hospital where medical scans revealed the presence of a blood clot in his brain.

"Ramdas Soren ji's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot," Mr. Ansari stated in an official announcement.

The health minister confirmed that arrangements were being made for an emergency airlift to the national capital for specialised treatment. "We are preparing to airlift him to Delhi. I am constantly in touch and monitoring his condition," Mr Ansari added while speaking to reporters.

Ramdas Soren, currently an MLA from Ghatshila, started his political career in 1980 with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and is counted among the party’s prominent leaders.