News

Jharkhand Education Minister to receive specialised treatment in Delhi after accident at home

State health minister confirms arrangements for better medical care following head injury from household accident
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 2, when Mr Soren slipped in his bathroom
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 2, when Mr Soren slipped in his bathroom(Image: TNIE)
Published on

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren is being rushed to Delhi for urgent medical care after sustaining a serious brain injury from a fall at his home, according to a report by The Hindu.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 2, when Mr Soren slipped in his bathroom, resulting in what officials describe as a severe head trauma with associated blood clotting.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari briefed the media about the emergency, explaining that Mr Soren had been taken to a Jamshedpur hospital where medical scans revealed the presence of a blood clot in his brain.

"Ramdas Soren ji's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot," Mr. Ansari stated in an official announcement.

The health minister confirmed that arrangements were being made for an emergency airlift to the national capital for specialised treatment. "We are preparing to airlift him to Delhi. I am constantly in touch and monitoring his condition," Mr Ansari added while speaking to reporters.

Ramdas Soren, currently an MLA from Ghatshila, started his political career in 1980 with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and is counted among the party’s prominent leaders.

brain injury
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Education Minister
Ramdas Soren
Delhi airlift

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com