Indian Embassy issues safety advisory to students & workers after attacks in Ireland's Dublin

Following several assaults on Indians in recent weeks, the Irish Embassy has now advised all citizens to be cautious, and stay away from abandoned locations, especially at odd hours.

Santosh Yadav, a 32-year-old man of Indian descent, was attacked by six adolescents in his Dublin flat last Sunday, July 27.

Concerns about an increase in racially motivated violence in the nation were raised when a group of adolescents assaulted and stripped a 40-year-old Indian man in a separate crime.

“....All Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours” — said the advisory. According to a report by The Indian Express, emergency contact numbers have also been issued.

There are over 80,000 persons of Indian descent in Ireland, of whom about 33,898 are Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), about 40,000 are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and about 10,000 are students, according to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The majority of them work in senior management, Information Technology (IT), engineering, and healthcare.

For Indian students pursuing post-graduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral degrees in the fields of engineering, technology, and medicine, Ireland is a major hub.