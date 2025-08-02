Equality for all: Tamil Nadu introduces inclusive transgender policy

On Thursday, July 31, Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled Tamil Nadu’s State Policy for Transgender Persons, a five-year plan to ensure transgender, and intersex individuals live with dignity and have equal access to education, jobs, healthcare, housing, and public services.

Recognition of identity and rights

The policy allows transgender and intersex people to choose their gender — male, female, or transgender — without needing medical procedures or certificates.

It also proposes changes to the Hindu and Indian Succession Acts, to guarantee inheritance rights. To support the community, the state will offer free legal aid, a 24/7 toll-free helpline, and counseling for parents of gender-nonconforming children.

Improving access to education

The state will help gender-nonconforming students who left school to return by forming district-level committees. All schools and colleges must create inclusive environments, and appoint officers to assist transgender and intersex students.

Those pursuing higher education will receive scholarships and relaxed age limits to ease their path.

Boosting employment opportunities

To promote self-employment, the state will provide subsidies and grants. Both government and private workplaces must train staff to prevent discrimination, appoint officers to handle complaints, and ensure gender identity doesn’t block career progress.

The Transgender Welfare Board will tap into CSR funds to support training and job placement programs.

Enhancing healthcare services

Hospitals will provide surgeries, and medical care tailored for transgender individuals.

Medical and nursing courses will be updated to teach professionals about transgender, and intersex needs.

The state plans to offer Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV, and will enforce standard care protocols in transgender clinics. Forced conversion therapies to alter gender identity will be prohibited.

Providing housing and welfare

Transgender persons will get priority in affordable housing programs, free land titles, short-stay homes, and rental support. The policy recognises them as highly disadvantaged socially, and educationally, promising better representation in education, and government jobs, though it doesn’t confirm the 1% reservation the community has demanded.