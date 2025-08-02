DU CSAS UG 2025 Round 3 BEGINS! From timeline to key details, here’s all you need to know

Today, on August 2, 2025, Delhi University's (DU’s) Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) opened its third round of undergraduate admissions for the 2025–2026 academic year.

It includes mid-entry applications, seat upgrades, new seat distributions, and special categories, such as ward quota, sports, extracurricular activities (ECA), and children/wives of military personnel (CW).

Current admitted candidates from Round I or Round II have the opportunity to select their desired program and college. Between 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, and 4.59 pm, on Sunday, August 3, the upgrade and preference reorder window will be open.

Candidates must submit any changes to their program-college preferences during this time, as well as notify the college of their intention to upgrade.

Students can reschedule their order of choice within the same window if their preferences alter.

Colleges will start activating seat assignments as soon as the window closes. Candidates should be aware that admission is verified only when they have paid the applicable differential fee.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Delhi University will offer a mid-entry window from Friday, August 8, at 5 pm, to Sunday, August 10, at 4.59 pm. This is intended for applicants who were either unable to complete Phase-II of CSAS, did not apply during Phase I, or had their application denied for reasons including incorrect subject mapping, ineligibility, or invalid documentation.

The following rounds of seat distribution will take into account all initial preferences submitted by 5 pm on August 10. Before making a final decision, candidates are advised to consult the most recent matrix of open seats. Candidates can consult the official notification for more details.

