Delhi government to launch student activity clubs in 100 schools

According to a report by India Today, the Delhi government will introduce student clubs in 100 government schools starting from the 2025-26 academic session. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced this initiative through a circular aimed at boosting student engagement in language development and co-curricular activities.

Two-club system

Every participating school will set up two separate clubs. The first club will focus on language learning, with options including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, or Punjabi. The second club will cover co-curricular areas such as science, mathematics, sports and yoga, visual arts, performing arts, Samarth (inclusive education), or student council activities. This structure allows students to develop both linguistic skills and explore various extracurricular interests.

Budget and student participation

The government has allocated Rs 20,000 for each school to run these clubs, with Rs 10,000 earmarked for each club's activities. All students must join at least one club, making participation compulsory across the selected schools. This requirement ensures every student gets involved in either language development or co-curricular activities.

Monitoring and fund management

School principals have been tasked with keeping detailed records of club operations and ensuring proper use of allocated funds during the academic year. The DoE has emphasised the need for systematic implementation to help these clubs function effectively and meet their educational goals.

The initiative aims to make Delhi's government schools more engaging by incorporating structured language and activity programs into regular education, helping students build diverse skills alongside their academic studies.