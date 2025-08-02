CBSE Class 10 supplementary results: What to expect? Here are some DETAILS

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the Class 10 compartment exam on July 22, and the Class 12 compartment exam on July 15.

The results for Class 12 supplementary results were out on August 1. Students are now eagerly waiting for the Class 10 CBSE compartment exam results.

As soon as the CBSE Class 10 results are released at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, students will be able to access their results using the login credentials – roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin.



According to a report by The Indian Express, in 2024, the Class 12 compartment result was declared on August 2, and the Class 10 on August 5.

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2025



- Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in



- On the homepage, click the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 compartment result.



- Log in using your registration number, and date of birth.



- The CBSE compartment result will appear on the screen.



- Download and save the result for future reference.

Out of a total of 23,85,079 students who registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams, 23,71,939 students appeared for the exams, of whom 22,21,636 passed.

In the CBSE Class 12 examinations held this year in 2025, a total of 17,04,367 students had registered, of which 16,92,794 students appeared, and 14,96,307 students passed the exam.