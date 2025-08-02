Capgemini plans 45,000 new hires amidst IT industry layoff crisis

Capgemini India is taking a different — even contrary — course in the tech industry, announcing plans to recruit between 40,000 and 45,000 employees throughout 2025. This even as widespread layoffs continue to plague the Indian IT sector, according to a report by NewsX.

The ambitious hiring initiative represents Capgemini's strategic commitment to developing an AI-ready workforce, positioning the company for future-focused growth and technological advancement. The recruitment strategy will see approximately 35-40% of new positions filled through lateral hiring, bringing seasoned experienced professionals into key business operations, while fresh graduates will occupy the remaining roles.

Capgemini's recruitment drive will recruit talent from more than 50 partner colleges across India, creating significant opportunities for AI enthusiasts and entry-level professionals. This extensive university network forms a cornerstone of the company's approach to nurturing fresh talent specifically for AI-focused positions.

The timing of this hiring surge is particularly noteworthy, occurring against a backdrop where major technology companies including Microsoft, TCS, and Intel have implemented workforce reductions due to AI-driven operational changes. Capgemini's strategy stands in stark contrast to these industry trends, emphasising upskilling and expansion rather than downsizing.

This calculated approach reflects Capgemini's preparation of its Indian operations to meet growing global demand for cost-effective, innovation-driven services, signaling confidence in AI-powered business transformation.