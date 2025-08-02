A UPSC journey that moved a nation: 12th Fail tops National Awards

The formal announcement of the 2025, 71st National Film Awards winners, was made on August 1.

12th Fail, which won the 'Best Feature Film' prize, was one of the most well-known films.

The Hindi-language biographical play 12th Fail is based on the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who fought poverty to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) as an officer.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote, directed, and produced the movie, which depicts the hardships a young man faces, overcoming financial and social obstacles to follow his passion for serving his country.

Where to watch 12th Fail?

12th Fail is running on Hotstar for those who haven't yet had a chance to witness Manoj Kumar Sharma's stirring journey.

As noted by News18, the film has struck a deep chord with viewers because of its inspirational message and realistic depiction of adversity.

Why you should watch 12th Fail

The plot, which is set in a small town in the Chambal region, centres on Manoj Kumar Sharma, a teenager who is studying for his 12th-grade exams in the hopes of getting a job as a peon.

Cheating in exams is a common practice in his village. However, Manoj fails the tests when DSP Dushyant Singh, a police officer, cracks down on cheating.

After failing, Manoj starts driving a passenger car with his brother Kamlesh in order to make a living.

The brothers encounter thugs associated with a local politician while travelling. DSP Dushyant Singh, whose bravery and honesty greatly impact Manoj, saves them once more. Manoj aspires to be a police officer like Singh after being inspired by him.

The following year, he passed his examinations, and his initial goal was to become a DSP. As he prepares for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) — one of the most difficult competitive tests in the nation, his ambition only strengthens. The movie depicts his unrelenting quest, academic setbacks, and emotional conflicts, providing an unfiltered view of what it takes to succeed after starting from nothing.