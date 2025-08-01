Tamil Nadu declares SSLC and HSE +1 supplementary results 2025: Over 93% pass rate achieved

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the results for Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Class 11 Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) supplementary examinations for 2025.

Students can check their TN SSLC 2025 supplementary results and TN HSC +1 supplementary exam results through the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. To view their results and marks memo, candidates must provide their registration number, date of birth, and other necessary login details. The supplementary examinations were conducted by TNDGE in July, with SSLC supplementary exams taking place from July 4-10, and HSE +1 supplementary exams held from July 4-11.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC results showed strong performance with 8,17,261 students passing out of 8,71,239 total candidates, achieving a pass percentage of 93.80%. The gender breakdown revealed that 4,36,120 boys and 4,35,119 girls appeared for the examination, with 4,00,078 boys and 4,17,183 girls successfully passing.

For the HSE Plus One examinations, 8,07,098 students registered, comprising 4,24,610 girls and 3,82,488 boys. The results showed 7,43,232 students passing overall, with 4,03,949 girls and 3,39,283 boys achieving success. The overall pass percentage for Class 11 students stood at 92.09%.

Following its policy since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board will not release a toppers list. Instead of announcing individual top-ranked students, TNDGE identifies the city or district with the highest pass percentage and subject-wise centums. This approach aims to minimise unhealthy academic competition among students.