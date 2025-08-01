Over 95,000 candidates clear AP Police Constable preliminary test as final results declared

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has announced the final written examination (FWE) results for the AP Police Constable recruitment 2025 on August 1. Candidates can access their results through the official portal at slprb.ap.gov.in, where the cut-off marks have also been made available.

The final written examination was held on June 1, 2025, following the preliminary screening process. Data from AP SLPRB reveals that while 5,03,486 candidates registered for the recruitment drive, only a little over 4.5 lakh appeared for the Preliminary Written Test conducted on January 22, 2023. Of these, 95,208 candidates successfully qualified for the next stage.

The current recruitment drive aims to fill 6,100 positions across Andhra Pradesh, comprising 3,580 Police Constable (Civil) posts for both men and women, and 2,520 Police Constable (APSP) positions specifically for men.

Steps to access results

Candidates can check their results by following these simple steps:

Navigate to the official APSLPRB website at slprb.ap.gov.in Look for and click the "AP Constable Result 2025" link Enter required details including application number, full name, and date of birth Submit the information to view results Save and print a copy for future reference

Successful candidates are expected to receive information about upcoming recruitment phases soon. The board has advised all aspirants to regularly monitor the official SLPRB website for the latest updates and detailed instructions regarding the next steps in the selection process.